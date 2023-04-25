Are we looking at the next big move in Neogen Corporation (NEOG)?

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) is 13.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.49 and a high of $29.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NEOG stock was last observed hovering at around $17.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.63% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 8.63% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.36, the stock is -0.05% and -4.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.73 million and changing 0.29% at the moment leaves the stock -1.27% off its SMA200. NEOG registered -41.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 60.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.64.

The stock witnessed a -5.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.11%, and is 5.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.25% over the week and 3.64% over the month.

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) has around 2108 employees, a market worth around $3.60B and $720.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 560.00 and Fwd P/E is 868.00. Profit margin for the company is -1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.49% and -41.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Neogen Corporation (NEOG) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Neogen Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/18/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.30% this year.

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 216.22M, and float is at 215.80M with Short Float at 6.10%.

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Neogen Corporation (NEOG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Jones Douglas Edward,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Jones Douglas Edward bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 13 at a price of $17.91 per share for a total of $44775.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11860.0 shares.

Neogen Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 11 that Quinlan Steven J. (VP & CFO) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 11 and was made at $11.63 per share for $58150.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32722.0 shares of the NEOG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 03, BOEHM WILLIAM T (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $13.88 for $27770.0. The insider now directly holds 23,242 shares of Neogen Corporation (NEOG).

Neogen Corporation (NEOG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading -1.06% down over the past 12 months. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) is 62.37% up on the 1-year trading charts.