Banc of California Inc. (BANC) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Banc of California Inc. (NYSE: BANC) is -24.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.54 and a high of $19.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BANC stock was last observed hovering at around $11.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $16.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.15% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 14.5% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.97, the stock is -2.48% and -17.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.72 million and changing -0.17% at the moment leaves the stock -26.60% off its SMA200. BANC registered -36.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.90%.

The stock witnessed a -1.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.96%, and is -0.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.05% over the week and 3.36% over the month.

Banc of California Inc. (BANC) has around 685 employees, a market worth around $698.69M and $395.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.79 and Fwd P/E is 8.22. Profit margin for the company is 24.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.73% and -37.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.10%).

Banc of California Inc. (BANC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Banc of California Inc. (BANC) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Banc of California Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 99.50% this year.

Banc of California Inc. (BANC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.24M, and float is at 55.25M with Short Float at 1.92%.

Banc of California Inc. (BANC) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Banc of California Inc. (BANC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Barker James Andrew,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Barker James Andrew bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $13.50 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Banc of California Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 25 that Barker James Andrew (Director) bought a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 25 and was made at $16.53 per share for $0.58 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the BANC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 24, Barker James Andrew (Director) acquired 13,435 shares at an average price of $16.54 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 89,680 shares of Banc of California Inc. (BANC).

Banc of California Inc. (BANC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) that is trading -41.66% down over the past 12 months and Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB) that is -26.55% lower over the same period. First Financial Northwest Inc. (FFNW) is -31.10% down on the 1-year trading charts.