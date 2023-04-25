Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) – The 25.15% Upside Potential Remains

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) is -14.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.75 and a high of $55.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BBWI stock was last observed hovering at around $35.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.72% off the consensus price target high of $76.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -2.66% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.93, the stock is -0.90% and -6.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.56 million and changing 0.84% at the moment leaves the stock -5.77% off its SMA200. BBWI registered -35.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.35.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 4.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.36%, and is 1.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.04% over the week and 3.63% over the month.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) has around 8800 employees, a market worth around $8.03B and $7.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.49 and Fwd P/E is 10.14. Profit margin for the company is 10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.53% and -34.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (42.40%).

Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bath & Body Works Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.50% this year.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 229.00M, and float is at 222.32M with Short Float at 4.71%.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Arlin Wendy C.,the company’sEVP and CFO. SEC filings show that Arlin Wendy C. sold 1,625 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 28 at a price of $38.29 per share for a total of $62222.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91072.0 shares.

Bath & Body Works Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 that Mazurek Thomas E. (Chief Supply Chain Officer) sold a total of 16,338 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 and was made at $42.25 per share for $0.69 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11225.0 shares of the BBWI stock.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -28.38% down over the past 12 months and Target Corporation (TGT) that is -33.94% lower over the same period. The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) is 19.09% up on the 1-year trading charts.