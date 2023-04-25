BKKT Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Now

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) is 12.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.08 and a high of $5.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BKKT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $1.38 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.19% off the consensus price target high of $2.10 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -168.0% lower than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.34, the stock is -13.69% and -9.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.8 million and changing -2.90% at the moment leaves the stock -33.00% off its SMA200. BKKT registered -70.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.46.

The stock witnessed a -13.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.21%, and is -8.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.46% over the week and 8.22% over the month.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) has around 1037 employees, a market worth around $342.96M and $54.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 24.07% and -73.88% from its 52-week high.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -139.50% this year.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 79.45M, and float is at 63.33M with Short Float at 20.17%.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by VPC Impact Acquisition Holding,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that VPC Impact Acquisition Holding sold 22,488 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 14 at a price of $1.53 per share for a total of $34418.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7.46 million shares.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 that VPC Impact Acquisition Holding (Director) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 and was made at $1.67 per share for $33320.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.48 million shares of the BKKT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 31, VPC Impact Acquisition Holding (Director) disposed off 74,495 shares at an average price of $1.70 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 7,499,045 shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT).