Check out this: American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) could be on the verge of a big rally

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is 8.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.78 and a high of $43.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMH stock was last observed hovering at around $33.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3% off its average median price target of $34.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.85% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -9.4% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.82, the stock is 3.17% and 3.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing -0.91% at the moment leaves the stock -1.06% off its SMA200. AMH registered -23.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.54.

The stock witnessed a 13.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.64%, and is -0.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.52% over the week and 1.83% over the month.

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) has around 1794 employees, a market worth around $11.91B and $1.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.97 and Fwd P/E is 61.46. Profit margin for the company is 16.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.02% and -23.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.50%).

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Homes 4 Rent is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.50% this year.

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 353.97M, and float is at 307.57M with Short Float at 3.35%.

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lau Christopher,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Lau Christopher sold 22,896 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $30.16 per share for a total of $0.69 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60000.0 shares.

American Homes 4 Rent disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that Lau Christopher (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 13,281 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $30.22 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 82896.0 shares of the AMH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, BENHAM DOUGLAS N (Director) acquired 1,100 shares at an average price of $24.07 for $26473.0. The insider now directly holds 26,051 shares of American Homes 4 Rent (AMH).

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UDR Inc. (UDR) that is trading -30.77% down over the past 12 months and Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) that is -41.30% lower over the same period. Equity Residential (EQR) is -34.36% down on the 1-year trading charts.