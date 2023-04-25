Check out this: Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) could be on the verge of a big rally

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) is 38.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $1.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MREO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $1.04, the stock is 15.91% and 14.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.87 million and changing 5.06% at the moment leaves the stock 6.54% off its SMA200. MREO registered 36.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.56%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.98.

The stock witnessed a 25.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.96%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.69% over the week and 9.93% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 245.51% and -43.78% from its 52-week high.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 124.99M, and float is at 124.99M with Short Float at 3.05%.