Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 23.94% Upside

Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE: STZ) is -3.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $208.12 and a high of $261.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STZ stock was last observed hovering at around $226.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.06% off its average median price target of $264.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.94% off the consensus price target high of $295.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -3.88% lower than the price target low of $216.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $224.38, the stock is -0.12% and 1.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing -0.91% at the moment leaves the stock -4.36% off its SMA200. STZ registered -11.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $46.58.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 4.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.17%, and is -2.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.59% over the week and 1.62% over the month.

Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) has around 10700 employees, a market worth around $41.49B and $9.45B in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.02. Profit margin for the company is -0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.81% and -14.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.50%).

Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Constellation Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/29/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -74.00% this year.

Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 206.84M, and float is at 149.77M with Short Float at 1.67%.

Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carey Kaneenat Kristann,the company’sEVP & Chief HR Officer. SEC filings show that Carey Kaneenat Kristann sold 978 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $250.81 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1004.0 shares.

Constellation Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 21 that Sabia James A. Jr. (EVP & Pres. Beer) sold a total of 4,165 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 21 and was made at $250.23 per share for $1.04 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27102.0 shares of the STZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 14, WildStar Partners LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 3,700,002 shares at an average price of $239.06 for $884.52 million. The insider now directly holds 116,666 shares of Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ).