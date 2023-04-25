Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) is 0.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.91 and a high of $112.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EMN stock was last observed hovering at around $81.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.89%.

Currently trading at $82.22, the stock is -0.11% and -1.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.76 million and changing 1.09% at the moment leaves the stock -3.50% off its SMA200. EMN registered -25.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.82.

The stock witnessed a 4.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.52%, and is -1.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.87% over the week and 2.01% over the month.

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) has around 14500 employees, a market worth around $9.85B and $10.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.07 and Fwd P/E is 9.35. Profit margin for the company is 7.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.61% and -27.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 1.60% this year.

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 119.30M, and float is at 118.11M with Short Float at 1.69%.

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McAlindon Julie A.,the company’sSVP, Regions & Chf SupChn Ofcr. SEC filings show that McAlindon Julie A. sold 1,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $86.89 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2877.0 shares.

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is trading 35.82% up over the past 12 months.