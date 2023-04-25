Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 35.51% Change This Year

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) is 35.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.61 and a high of $69.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FTNT stock was last observed hovering at around $66.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.53%.

Currently trading at $66.25, the stock is -0.03% and 5.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.92 million and changing -0.79% at the moment leaves the stock 20.07% off its SMA200. FTNT registered 3.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.61.

The stock witnessed a 4.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.16%, and is -2.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.55% over the week and 1.87% over the month.

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) has around 12595 employees, a market worth around $52.04B and $4.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 61.97 and Fwd P/E is 39.48. Profit margin for the company is 19.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.48% and -4.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (132.40%).

Fortinet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 46.60% this year.

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 780.60M, and float is at 633.43M with Short Float at 2.02%.

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) Insider Activity

A total of 85 insider transactions have happened at Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 55 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Perche Patrice,the company’sChief Revenue Off./EVP Supp. SEC filings show that Perche Patrice sold 7,530 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 21 at a price of $66.91 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25730.0 shares.

Fortinet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 11 that NEUKOM WILLIAM H. (Director) bought a total of 423 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 11 and was made at $67.40 per share for $28509.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the FTNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 21, Perche Patrice (Chief Revenue Off./EVP Supp.) disposed off 7,535 shares at an average price of $61.81 for $0.47 million. The insider now directly holds 25,730 shares of Fortinet Inc. (FTNT).

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) that is trading -10.21% down over the past 12 months and CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) that is -37.86% lower over the same period. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is -2.73% down on the 1-year trading charts.