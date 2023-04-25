GSMG Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) Now

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) is -59.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.42 and a high of $1.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GSMG stock was last observed hovering at around $0.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.13% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 92.13% higher than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.59, the stock is -6.90% and -19.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.78 million and changing -6.84% at the moment leaves the stock -52.46% off its SMA200. GSMG registered -34.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.03.

The stock witnessed a -16.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.42%, and is 22.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.50% over the week and 12.51% over the month.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) has around 138 employees, a market worth around $38.20M and $157.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.49. Profit margin for the company is 17.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.67% and -61.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.90%).

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.90% this year.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 68.12M, and float is at 26.40M with Short Float at 0.42%.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.