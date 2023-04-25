ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 2.06% Change This Year

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) is 2.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.07 and a high of $23.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IBN stock was last observed hovering at around $21.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35%.

Currently trading at $22.34, the stock is 3.47% and 6.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.73 million and changing 1.59% at the moment leaves the stock 3.91% off its SMA200. IBN registered 13.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.78%.

The stock witnessed a 7.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.62%, and is 0.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.03% over the week and 1.15% over the month.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) has around 103010 employees, a market worth around $77.13B and $13.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.40 and Fwd P/E is 17.73. Profit margin for the company is 28.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.87% and -5.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.50%).

ICICI Bank Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.10% this year.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.49B, and float is at 3.39B with Short Float at 0.63%.