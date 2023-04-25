ING Groep N.V. (ING) on Track to Reach $16.76 in a Year

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) is 7.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.14 and a high of $14.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ING stock was last observed hovering at around $12.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $16.76 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.78% off the consensus price target high of $19.10 offered by analysts, but current levels are -3.09% lower than the price target low of $12.64 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.03, the stock is 5.16% and 0.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.19 million and changing 1.01% at the moment leaves the stock 15.94% off its SMA200. ING registered 27.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.02%.

The stock witnessed a 13.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.82%, and is 0.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.07% over the week and 1.44% over the month.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) has around 60778 employees, a market worth around $47.63B and $31.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.64 and Fwd P/E is 6.97. Distance from 52-week low is 60.07% and -11.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.20%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.40% this year.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.73B, and float is at 3.73B with Short Float at 0.06%.

ING Groep N.V. (ING): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) that is trading -23.44% down over the past 12 months and Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) that is -12.90% lower over the same period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is 7.79% up on the 1-year trading charts.