Is Alcon Inc. (ALC) a good stock to buy now?

Alcon Inc. (NYSE: ALC) is 6.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $55.21 and a high of $79.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALC stock was last observed hovering at around $72.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31% off its average median price target of $85.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.95% off the consensus price target high of $96.37 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -4.89% lower than the price target low of $69.87 for the same period.

Currently trading at $73.29, the stock is 4.62% and 5.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing 0.42% at the moment leaves the stock 7.42% off its SMA200. ALC registered -7.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.23.

The stock witnessed a 9.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.21%, and is 3.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.26% over the week and 1.38% over the month.

Alcon Inc. (ALC) has around 25178 employees, a market worth around $36.04B and $8.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 107.78 and Fwd P/E is 24.84. Distance from 52-week low is 32.75% and -8.16% from its 52-week high.

Alcon Inc. (ALC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alcon Inc. (ALC) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alcon Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.60% this year.

Alcon Inc. (ALC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 491.80M, and float is at 489.52M with Short Float at 1.26%.

Alcon Inc. (ALC) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Alcon Inc. (ALC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.