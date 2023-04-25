LH Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) Now

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) is -1.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $200.32 and a high of $274.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LH stock was last observed hovering at around $233.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.49% off its average median price target of $289.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.5% off the consensus price target high of $300.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 10.57% higher than the price target low of $260.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $232.51, the stock is 1.62% and 0.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.66 million and changing -0.21% at the moment leaves the stock -0.95% off its SMA200. LH registered -15.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.04.

The stock witnessed a 8.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.82%, and is 0.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.35% over the week and 1.43% over the month.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) has around 80000 employees, a market worth around $20.45B and $14.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.80 and Fwd P/E is 12.25. Profit margin for the company is 8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.07% and -15.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.70% this year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 88.70M, and float is at 88.35M with Short Float at 1.78%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) Insider Activity

A total of 90 insider transactions have happened at Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 44 and purchases happening 46 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schroeder Mark S,the company’sEVP, President-Diagnostics Lab. SEC filings show that Schroeder Mark S sold 3,897 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $225.81 per share for a total of $0.88 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6687.0 shares.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that Kirchgraber Paul R (CEO, Covance Drug Development) sold a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $250.58 per share for $2.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9069.0 shares of the LH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14, Schroeder Mark S (EVP, President-Diagnostics Lab) disposed off 309 shares at an average price of $247.63 for $76518.0. The insider now directly holds 6,687 shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH).

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) that is trading -14.05% down over the past 12 months and Centene Corporation (CNC) that is -22.97% lower over the same period. Enerplus Corporation (ERF) is 15.48% up on the 1-year trading charts.