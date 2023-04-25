Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) Is Down -1.56% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) is -1.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.27 and a high of $35.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MSGE stock was last observed hovering at around $30.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.51%.

Currently trading at $31.50, the stock is -1.66% and -1.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.86 million and changing 1.65% at the moment leaves the stock -1.66% off its SMA200.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) has around 2200 employees, a market worth around $1.14B and $1.96B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.13. Distance from 52-week low is 11.43% and -10.00% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 77.80% this year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.55M, and float is at 24.13M with Short Float at 9.62%.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Thomas Isiah III,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Thomas Isiah III sold 931 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $58.48 per share for a total of $54445.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 22 that D’Ambrosio Philip Gerard (SVP and Treasurer) bought a total of 600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 22 and was made at $49.22 per share for $29532.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10126.0 shares of the MSGE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 02, Dolan Leinauer Corby (Trustee of 13(d) Group Member) disposed off 16 shares at an average price of $59.53 for $952.0. The insider now directly holds 192 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE).