MannKind Corporation (MNKD) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) is -24.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.61 and a high of $5.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MNKD stock was last observed hovering at around $4.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $6.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.5% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 20.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.96, the stock is -2.96% and -12.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.13 million and changing -2.70% at the moment leaves the stock -6.11% off its SMA200. MNKD registered 17.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$23.22.

The stock witnessed a -1.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.52%, and is -7.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.13% over the week and 4.24% over the month.

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) has around 391 employees, a market worth around $1.04B and $99.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 27.12. Profit margin for the company is -87.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.72% and -30.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-50.40%).

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MannKind Corporation (MNKD) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MannKind Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.70% this year.

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 263.45M, and float is at 246.92M with Short Float at 15.84%.

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at MannKind Corporation (MNKD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Castagna Michael,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Castagna Michael sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $4.13 per share for a total of $41287.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.03 million shares.

MannKind Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Castagna Michael (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $5.27 per share for $52748.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.04 million shares of the MNKD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 29, Thomson David (EVP Genl Counsel & Secretary) disposed off 7,000 shares at an average price of $3.67 for $25690.0. The insider now directly holds 726,035 shares of MannKind Corporation (MNKD).

MannKind Corporation (MNKD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 32.37% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -18.73% lower over the same period. Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is 53.93% up on the 1-year trading charts.