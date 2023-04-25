Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: MTNB) is 38.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.39 and a high of $0.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MTNB stock was last observed hovering at around $0.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 54.0% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.69, the stock is 43.51% and 45.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.72 million and changing 13.15% at the moment leaves the stock 7.98% off its SMA200. MTNB registered -15.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.09.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 69.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.19%, and is 55.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.29% over the week and 10.55% over the month.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) has around 34 employees, a market worth around $175.63M and $3.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 77.63% and -26.49% from its 52-week high.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.00% this year.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 216.87M, and float is at 208.61M with Short Float at 0.59%.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is 48.54% higher over the past 12 months.