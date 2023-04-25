Moody’s Corporation (MCO) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) is 8.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $230.16 and a high of $335.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MCO stock was last observed hovering at around $303.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.94% off its average median price target of $327.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.93% off the consensus price target high of $360.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -14.21% lower than the price target low of $265.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $302.65, the stock is 0.65% and 1.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.75 million and changing -0.31% at the moment leaves the stock 4.46% off its SMA200. MCO registered -8.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.04.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 4.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.48%, and is -0.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.25% over the week and 1.64% over the month.

Moody’s Corporation (MCO) has around 14426 employees, a market worth around $55.31B and $5.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.36 and Fwd P/E is 27.11. Profit margin for the company is 25.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.50% and -9.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.30%).

Moody’s Corporation (MCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Moody’s Corporation (MCO) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Moody’s Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.70% this year.

Moody’s Corporation (MCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 183.30M, and float is at 182.66M with Short Float at 1.33%.

Moody’s Corporation (MCO) Insider Activity

A total of 77 insider transactions have happened at Moody’s Corporation (MCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 45 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GOGGINS JOHN J,the company’sEVP and General Counsel. SEC filings show that GOGGINS JOHN J sold 8,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $302.62 per share for a total of $2.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8587.0 shares.

Moody’s Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that Sullivan Caroline (SVP-Corporate Controller) sold a total of 483 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $303.48 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1491.0 shares of the MCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, MCDANIEL RAYMOND W (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $295.00 for $2.95 million. The insider now directly holds 82,859 shares of Moody’s Corporation (MCO).

Moody’s Corporation (MCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) that is trading -11.05% down over the past 12 months and MSCI Inc. (MSCI) that is 14.71% higher over the same period.