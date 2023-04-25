MYMD Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD) Now

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MYMD) is 47.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.90 and a high of $6.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MYMD stock was last observed hovering at around $1.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $1536.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.89% off the consensus price target high of $1536.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 99.89% higher than the price target low of $1536.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.70, the stock is 7.44% and -5.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.74 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -31.51% off its SMA200. MYMD registered -57.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.59%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.96.

The stock witnessed a 4.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.19%, and is 12.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.25% over the week and 11.04% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 88.89% and -72.36% from its 52-week high.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.10% this year.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.80M, and float is at 33.85M with Short Float at 8.78%.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Rivard Paul,the company’sEVP of Operations, GC. SEC filings show that Rivard Paul bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 08 at a price of $1.53 per share for a total of $15300.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.