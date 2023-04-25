Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) is 0.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.35 and a high of $15.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LPRO stock was last observed hovering at around $6.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16%.

Currently trading at $6.77, the stock is -2.54% and -7.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.73 million and changing -2.31% at the moment leaves the stock -17.29% off its SMA200. LPRO registered -52.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.72.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.31%, and is -3.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.56% over the week and 3.44% over the month.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) has around 180 employees, a market worth around $819.91M and $179.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.82 and Fwd P/E is 14.10. Profit margin for the company is 37.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.54% and -55.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.60%).

Open Lending Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -54.30% this year.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 125.77M, and float is at 108.96M with Short Float at 4.76%.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 9 times.