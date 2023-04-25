Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) is -17.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.79 and a high of $41.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OMI stock was last observed hovering at around $15.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.45% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.09% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -14.57% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.04, the stock is 11.61% and 2.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.74 million and changing 2.89% at the moment leaves the stock -27.45% off its SMA200. OMI registered -61.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.23.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 32.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.18%, and is 8.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.34% over the week and 3.44% over the month.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) has around 13400 employees, a market worth around $1.18B and $9.96B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 57.29 and Fwd P/E is 8.13. Profit margin for the company is 0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.05% and -61.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Owens & Minor Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -90.00% this year.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 74.86M, and float is at 73.91M with Short Float at 7.39%.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Leon Jonathan A,the company’sSVP, Corporate Treasurer. SEC filings show that Leon Jonathan A sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 22 at a price of $13.50 per share for a total of $81000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Owens & Minor Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 17 that Henkel Robert J (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 17 and was made at $15.68 per share for $15680.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28000.0 shares of the OMI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 15, Henkel Robert J (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $31.76 for $31760.0. The insider now directly holds 27,000 shares of Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI).

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Premier Inc. (PINC) that is trading -13.31% down over the past 12 months and AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) that is 1.63% higher over the same period. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is -10.73% down on the 1-year trading charts.