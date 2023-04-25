Positives for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) as stock gains in recent trading

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) is -0.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.05 and a high of $4.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FSM stock was last observed hovering at around $3.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $4.86 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.01% off the consensus price target high of $5.24 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -0.27% lower than the price target low of $3.71 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.72, the stock is -3.59% and 4.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.08 million and changing 0.81% at the moment leaves the stock 16.58% off its SMA200. FSM registered -7.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.54.

The stock witnessed a 5.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.11%, and is -3.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.15% over the week and 3.73% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 14.31. Distance from 52-week low is 81.46% and -11.43% from its 52-week high.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 66.70% this year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 290.22M, and float is at 286.65M with Short Float at 2.23%.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA) that is -27.68% lower over the past 12 months.