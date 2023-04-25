Positives for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) as stock gains in recent trading

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) is 11.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.51 and a high of $8.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SAND stock was last observed hovering at around $5.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $8.41 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.4% off the consensus price target high of $9.23 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 9.69% higher than the price target low of $6.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.87, the stock is -1.04% and 7.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.39 million and changing 2.44% at the moment leaves the stock 6.62% off its SMA200. SAND registered -28.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.10.

The stock witnessed a 4.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.84%, and is -0.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.86% over the week and 3.40% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 17.79 and Fwd P/E is 53.36. Distance from 52-week low is 30.16% and -29.28% from its 52-week high.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -78.80% this year.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 298.74M, and float is at 247.46M with Short Float at 2.55%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (CMCL) that is -9.06% lower over the past 12 months. Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) is -46.93% down on the 1-year trading charts.