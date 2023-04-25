QBTS Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Now

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) is -60.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.49 and a high of $13.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QBTS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.57, the stock is -8.66% and -17.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.73 million and changing 1.46% at the moment leaves the stock -86.02% off its SMA200. QBTS registered -94.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -89.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.51.

The stock witnessed a 12.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -55.60%, and is 11.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.28% over the week and 14.74% over the month.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) has around 215 employees, a market worth around $69.82M and $7.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 15.74% and -95.70% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -71.20% this year.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 111.58M, and float is at 59.26M with Short Float at 2.48%.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WEST STEVEN M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that WEST STEVEN M bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $2.55 per share for a total of $63750.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 54021.0 shares.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 02 that GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC (10% Owner) bought a total of 630 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 02 and was made at $6.22 per share for $3916.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.94 million shares of the QBTS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 31, GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC (10% Owner) acquired 128 shares at an average price of $6.84 for $876.0. The insider now directly holds 7,939,210 shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS).