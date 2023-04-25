Shell plc (SHEL) – The 16.33% Upside Potential Remains

Shell plc (NYSE: SHEL) is 8.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.90 and a high of $62.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SHEL stock was last observed hovering at around $61.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54% off its average median price target of $74.10 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.19% off the consensus price target high of $84.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are -9.93% lower than the price target low of $56.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $62.00, the stock is 3.79% and 3.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.08 million and changing 0.88% at the moment leaves the stock 11.46% off its SMA200. SHEL registered 9.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.87.

The stock witnessed a 10.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.75%, and is 0.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.05% over the week and 1.23% over the month.

Shell plc (SHEL) has around 93000 employees, a market worth around $210.46B and $381.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.43 and Fwd P/E is 7.15. Profit margin for the company is 11.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.08% and -1.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.60%).

Shell plc (SHEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Shell plc (SHEL) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 22 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Shell plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 121.70% this year.

Shell plc (SHEL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.53B, and float is at 3.42B with Short Float at 0.23%.

Shell plc (SHEL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eni S.p.A. (E) that is trading 2.81% up over the past 12 months and TotalEnergies SE (TTE) that is 30.70% higher over the same period. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is 35.82% up on the 1-year trading charts.