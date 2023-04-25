SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) is 10.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.58 and a high of $8.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SILV stock was last observed hovering at around $6.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $10.16 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.69% off the consensus price target high of $10.34 offered by analysts, but current levels are 21.12% higher than the price target low of $8.43 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.65, the stock is -4.97% and 6.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.77 million and changing 0.15% at the moment leaves the stock 9.59% off its SMA200. SILV registered -21.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.75.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.91%, and is -2.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.87% over the week and 3.92% over the month.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) has around 375 employees, a market worth around $979.09M and $43.51M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.67 and Fwd P/E is 15.83. Distance from 52-week low is 45.20% and -21.02% from its 52-week high.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 109.50% this year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 147.23M, and float is at 141.03M with Short Float at 7.81%.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 9 times.