Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:PHYS Stock Is Going Next

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSE: PHYS) is 10.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.48 and a high of $16.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PHYS stock was last observed hovering at around $15.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

Currently trading at $15.59, the stock is -0.23% and 4.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing 0.52% at the moment leaves the stock 11.78% off its SMA200. PHYS registered 0.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.12%.

The stock witnessed a -0.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.07%, and is -0.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.95% over the week and 1.08% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 24.87% and -2.68% from its 52-week high.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 400.02M, and float is at 400.02M with Short Float at 0.31%.