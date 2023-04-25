Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) on Track to Reach $36.00 in a Year

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) is -18.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.08 and a high of $46.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SNV stock was last observed hovering at around $30.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.48% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -2.53% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.76, the stock is 2.22% and -11.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing -0.74% at the moment leaves the stock -20.21% off its SMA200. SNV registered -33.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.67%.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 7.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.31%, and is 0.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.27% over the week and 4.22% over the month.

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) has around 5027 employees, a market worth around $4.55B and $2.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.96 and Fwd P/E is 6.53. Profit margin for the company is 30.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.59% and -33.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.70%).

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Synovus Financial Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.00% this year.

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 145.47M, and float is at 143.45M with Short Float at 3.41%.

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Insider Activity

A total of 75 insider transactions have happened at Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dierdorff Thomas T,the company’sEVP, Corp. & Inv. Banking. SEC filings show that Dierdorff Thomas T sold 1,947 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $43.36 per share for a total of $84422.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9314.0 shares.

Synovus Financial Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 14 that KAMENSKY ALLAN E (EVP and General Counsel) sold a total of 663 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 14 and was made at $43.80 per share for $29039.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5090.0 shares of the SNV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 10, PROCHASKA JOSEPH J JR (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $41.38 for $41380.0. The insider now directly holds 31,109 shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV).

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Community Bankshares Inc. (FCBC) that is trading -14.87% down over the past 12 months and Regions Financial Corporation (RF) that is -15.04% lower over the same period. United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) is -3.07% down on the 1-year trading charts.