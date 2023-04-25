The Hershey Company (HSY) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is 12.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $201.42 and a high of $262.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HSY stock was last observed hovering at around $260.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $255.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.79% off the consensus price target high of $280.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -14.47% lower than the price target low of $228.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $261.00, the stock is 1.67% and 5.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.74 million and changing 0.06% at the moment leaves the stock 12.51% off its SMA200. HSY registered 14.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.64.

The stock witnessed a 6.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.25%, and is 0.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.03% over the week and 1.03% over the month.

The Hershey Company (HSY) has around 18075 employees, a market worth around $53.24B and $10.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.79 and Fwd P/E is 25.83. Profit margin for the company is 15.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.58% and -0.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.30%).

The Hershey Company (HSY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Hershey Company (HSY) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Hershey Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.60% this year.

The Hershey Company (HSY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 205.29M, and float is at 146.76M with Short Float at 2.40%.

The Hershey Company (HSY) Insider Activity

A total of 167 insider transactions have happened at The Hershey Company (HSY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 128 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Grover Rohit,the company’sPresident, International. SEC filings show that Grover Rohit sold 2,925 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 21 at a price of $262.12 per share for a total of $0.77 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21995.0 shares.

The Hershey Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 17 that McCalman Jennifer (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 96 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 17 and was made at $257.16 per share for $24687.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2315.0 shares of the HSY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 14, Buck Michele (Chairman, President and CEO) disposed off 14,251 shares at an average price of $256.43 for $3.65 million. The insider now directly holds 141,751 shares of The Hershey Company (HSY).

The Hershey Company (HSY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) that is 6.10% higher over the past 12 months.