These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) is 1.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $80.27 and a high of $104.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RTX stock was last observed hovering at around $102.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $109.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.62% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -2.46% lower than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $102.46, the stock is 2.39% and 3.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.95 million and changing 0.21% at the moment leaves the stock 8.08% off its SMA200. RTX registered 0.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.15.

The stock witnessed a 6.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.45%, and is -0.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.16% over the week and 1.29% over the month.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) has around 182000 employees, a market worth around $150.79B and $67.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.17 and Fwd P/E is 17.60. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.64% and -2.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.90% this year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.47B, and float is at 1.45B with Short Float at 0.65%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Johnson Amy L,the company’sCorporate VP and Controller. SEC filings show that Johnson Amy L sold 3,622 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $98.55 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4061.0 shares.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that HAYES GREGORY (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 4,260 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $99.16 per share for $0.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.45 million shares of the RTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 03, Eddy Shane G (President, P&W) disposed off 3,343 shares at an average price of $95.53 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 24,176 shares of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX).

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Boeing Company (BA) that is trading 13.67% up over the past 12 months. TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) is 24.10% up on the 1-year trading charts.