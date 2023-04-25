These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Tingo Group Inc. (TIO)

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) is 138.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.41 and a high of $2.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TIO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $6.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.32% off the consensus price target high of $6.25 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 68.32% higher than the price target low of $6.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.98, the stock is 50.20% and 83.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.9 million and changing 13.79% at the moment leaves the stock 124.95% off its SMA200. TIO registered 260.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 209.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$10.81.

The stock witnessed a 138.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 96.04%, and is 5.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.84% over the week and 13.72% over the month.

Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) has around 797 employees, a market worth around $329.77M and $146.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 0.53. Profit margin for the company is -32.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 382.93% and -7.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.40%).

Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tingo Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.40% this year.

Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 138.83M, and float is at 108.84M with Short Float at 2.39%.

Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times.