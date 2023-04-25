Things appear to be looking up for FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is -2.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.32 and a high of $47.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FE stock was last observed hovering at around $40.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24%.

Currently trading at $40.85, the stock is 0.98% and 2.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.83 million and changing 0.59% at the moment leaves the stock 2.70% off its SMA200. FE registered -15.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.06.

The stock witnessed a 8.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.70%, and is -0.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.24% over the week and 1.71% over the month.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) has around 12335 employees, a market worth around $23.35B and $12.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 57.62 and Fwd P/E is 15.32. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.66% and -14.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FirstEnergy Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -68.70% this year.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 572.84M, and float is at 572.37M with Short Float at 0.92%.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 11 times.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading 3.75% up over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is -3.09% lower over the same period. Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is -33.54% down on the 1-year trading charts.