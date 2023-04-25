What should you know before buying stock in Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) is 8.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.24 and a high of $19.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ASC stock was last observed hovering at around $15.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $20.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.87% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 17.53% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.67, the stock is 3.46% and -4.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.71 million and changing 2.82% at the moment leaves the stock 21.81% off its SMA200. ASC registered 184.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.12.

The stock witnessed a 5.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.72%, and is -5.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.67% over the week and 4.41% over the month.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) has around 56 employees, a market worth around $663.94M and $445.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.68 and Fwd P/E is 7.03. Profit margin for the company is 30.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 199.05% and -19.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.00%).

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 413.20% this year.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.63M, and float is at 36.92M with Short Float at 4.85%.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Frontline plc (FRO) that is trading 91.07% up over the past 12 months and Teekay Corporation (TK) that is 82.34% higher over the same period. Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) is 154.99% up on the 1-year trading charts.