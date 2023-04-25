What should you know before buying stock in Avnet Inc. (AVT)

Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ: AVT) is -1.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.45 and a high of $50.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AVT stock was last observed hovering at around $41.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.02% off the consensus price target high of $57.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -7.97% lower than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.03, the stock is -5.82% and -7.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.72 million and changing -1.32% at the moment leaves the stock -4.77% off its SMA200. AVT registered 3.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.29.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -4.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.17%, and is -6.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.07% over the week and 1.80% over the month.

Avnet Inc. (AVT) has around 15300 employees, a market worth around $3.74B and $26.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.61 and Fwd P/E is 7.51. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.74% and -18.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.70%).

Avnet Inc. (AVT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avnet Inc. (AVT) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Avnet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 259.80% this year.

Avnet Inc. (AVT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 91.19M, and float is at 90.90M with Short Float at 2.68%.

Avnet Inc. (AVT) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Avnet Inc. (AVT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Liguori Thomas,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Liguori Thomas sold 24,221 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 18 at a price of $45.03 per share for a total of $1.09 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30066.0 shares.

Avnet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that Liguori Thomas (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 24,221 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $43.92 per share for $1.06 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 54287.0 shares of the AVT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, Liguori Thomas (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 20,161 shares at an average price of $44.73 for $0.9 million. The insider now directly holds 78,508 shares of Avnet Inc. (AVT).

Avnet Inc. (AVT): Who are the competitors?

Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) is -2.47% down on the 1-year trading charts.