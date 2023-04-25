What should you know before buying stock in Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM) is 28.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.88 and a high of $67.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IRDM stock was last observed hovering at around $67.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.97% off its average median price target of $73.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.78% off the consensus price target high of $76.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -47.31% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $66.29, the stock is 8.59% and 9.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.75 million and changing -1.44% at the moment leaves the stock 27.62% off its SMA200. IRDM registered 71.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.00.

The stock witnessed a 11.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.76%, and is 10.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.60% over the week and 2.36% over the month.

Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) has around 658 employees, a market worth around $8.11B and $758.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 547.85 and Fwd P/E is 138.97. Profit margin for the company is 2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 101.61% and -1.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Iridium Communications Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 196.00% this year.

Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 127.06M, and float is at 113.39M with Short Float at 3.38%.

Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) Insider Activity

A total of 115 insider transactions have happened at Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 74 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McBride Suzanne E.,the company’sChief Operations Officer. SEC filings show that McBride Suzanne E. sold 7,512 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $60.73 per share for a total of $0.46 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Iridium Communications Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that WEST BARRY (Director) sold a total of 4,564 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $60.50 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 52455.0 shares of the IRDM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Scheimreif Scott (EVP-Government Programs) disposed off 96,348 shares at an average price of $59.79 for $5.76 million. The insider now directly holds 138,637 shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM).

Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Gogo Inc. (GOGO) that is trading -36.10% down over the past 12 months and The Boeing Company (BA) that is 13.67% higher over the same period. Globalstar Inc. (GSAT) is -16.79% down on the 1-year trading charts.