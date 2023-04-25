Why should you keep an eye on Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA)?

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) is 43.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.34 and a high of $9.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PLYA stock was last observed hovering at around $9.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.62% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 6.6% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.34, the stock is 0.91% and 5.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.71 million and changing -0.74% at the moment leaves the stock 33.19% off its SMA200. PLYA registered 4.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 64.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.53.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 7.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.92%, and is -1.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.16% over the week and 2.50% over the month.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) has around 14100 employees, a market worth around $1.46B and $856.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.80 and Fwd P/E is 14.30. Profit margin for the company is 6.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.74% and -4.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 162.20% this year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 161.51M, and float is at 127.88M with Short Float at 5.48%.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Maliassas Gregory,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Maliassas Gregory sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $9.08 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.33 million shares.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that Peterson Karl Mr. (Director) sold a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $9.55 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.65 million shares of the PLYA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Peterson Karl Mr. (Director) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $9.48 for $0.95 million. The insider now directly holds 2,694,033 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA).

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marriott International Inc. (MAR) that is trading -5.34% down over the past 12 months.