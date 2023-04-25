Will Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN) is 2.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.24 and a high of $34.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BEN stock was last observed hovering at around $26.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.61% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -42.05% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.99, the stock is 1.08% and -3.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.39 million and changing 1.12% at the moment leaves the stock 1.38% off its SMA200. BEN registered 1.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.78.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 3.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.07%, and is 0.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.54% over the week and 2.03% over the month.

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) has around 9400 employees, a market worth around $13.61B and $8.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.73 and Fwd P/E is 10.26. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.37% and -21.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) is a “Underweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 6 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Franklin Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.20% this year.

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 489.60M, and float is at 283.20M with Short Float at 5.93%.

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sethi Alok,the company’sEVP, Technology and Operations. SEC filings show that Sethi Alok sold 29,503 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $31.09 per share for a total of $0.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92132.0 shares.

Franklin Resources Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 08 that FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC (Affiliate of Investment Adv.) bought a total of 10,134 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 08 and was made at $4.21 per share for $42641.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9.99 million shares of the BEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 07, FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC (Affiliate of Investment Adv.) acquired 44,574 shares at an average price of $4.24 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 9,980,453 shares of Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN).

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BlackRock Inc. (BLK) that is trading -1.07% down over the past 12 months and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) that is 2.89% higher over the same period. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) is -4.98% down on the 1-year trading charts.