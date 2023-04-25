Will Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) is -92.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.10 and a high of $137.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.38% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 84.67% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.38, the stock is -14.84% and -77.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.15 million and changing -9.21% at the moment leaves the stock -96.74% off its SMA200. SI registered -98.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -97.50%.

The stock witnessed a 22.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -91.39%, and is -12.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.00% over the week and 18.26% over the month.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) has around 279 employees, a market worth around $46.30M and $327.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 1.38. Profit margin for the company is 31.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.45% and -98.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 5.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Silvergate Capital Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 114.50% this year.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 31.66M, and float is at 25.71M with Short Float at 57.11%.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LANE ALAN J,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that LANE ALAN J sold 16,314 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 21 at a price of $92.46 per share for a total of $1.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) that is trading -32.62% down over the past 12 months and Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) that is -21.86% lower over the same period. Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) is -47.53% down on the 1-year trading charts.