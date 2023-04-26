American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) is -0.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $80.30 and a high of $105.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AEP stock was last observed hovering at around $94.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $103.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.93% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -7.25% lower than the price target low of $88.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $94.38, the stock is 1.98% and 3.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.64 million and changing 0.15% at the moment leaves the stock 0.65% off its SMA200. AEP registered -5.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.42.

The stock witnessed a 5.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.81%, and is 2.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.02% over the week and 1.50% over the month.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) has around 16974 employees, a market worth around $48.29B and $19.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.97 and Fwd P/E is 16.80. Profit margin for the company is 11.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.53% and -10.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Electric Power Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.40% this year.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 513.88M, and float is at 513.70M with Short Float at 1.51%.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Feinberg David Matthew,the company’sExecutive Vice President. SEC filings show that Feinberg David Matthew sold 3,997 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 21 at a price of $91.69 per share for a total of $0.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11871.0 shares.

American Electric Power Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 20 that Beam Christian T (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 2,829 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 20 and was made at $91.16 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5209.0 shares of the AEP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27, Hall Greg B (Executive Vice President) disposed off 884 shares at an average price of $90.99 for $80435.0. The insider now directly holds 7,331 shares of American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP).

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading 5.23% up over the past 12 months and Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is -12.72% lower over the same period. The Southern Company (SO) is -2.54% down on the 1-year trading charts.