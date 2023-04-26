APO Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Now

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) is -3.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.62 and a high of $74.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APO stock was last observed hovering at around $63.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.67%.

Currently trading at $61.63, the stock is -1.79% and -5.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.9 million and changing -2.64% at the moment leaves the stock 1.38% off its SMA200. APO registered 14.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$7.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.97.

The stock witnessed a 7.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.97%, and is -5.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.90% over the week and 2.33% over the month.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) has around 2540 employees, a market worth around $35.58B and $9.73B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.18. Profit margin for the company is -42.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.09% and -17.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-69.90%).

Apollo Global Management Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -193.70% this year.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 583.20M, and float is at 328.86M with Short Float at 2.97%.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HARRIS JOSHUA,the company’s. SEC filings show that HARRIS JOSHUA sold 193,537 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 19 at a price of $65.65 per share for a total of $12.71 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36.16 million shares.

Apollo Global Management Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 18 that HARRIS JOSHUA () sold a total of 400,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 18 and was made at $65.43 per share for $26.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36.35 million shares of the APO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 17, HARRIS JOSHUA () disposed off 286,157 shares at an average price of $65.09 for $18.63 million. The insider now directly holds 36,754,201 shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO).