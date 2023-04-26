AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) is -22.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.43 and a high of $4.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APPH stock was last observed hovering at around $0.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $1.63 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 64.8% higher than the price target low of $1.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.44, the stock is -18.57% and -39.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.21 million and changing 2.07% at the moment leaves the stock -75.27% off its SMA200. APPH registered -89.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -72.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.99.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -29.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -76.77%, and is -20.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.07% over the week and 9.85% over the month.

AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) has around 500 employees, a market worth around $68.59M and $14.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 3.29% and -90.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.10%).

AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AppHarvest Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.00% this year.

AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 154.89M, and float is at 128.76M with Short Float at 11.63%.

AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lee David J.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Lee David J. sold 177,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 21 at a price of $1.22 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.56 million shares.

AppHarvest Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 26 that Lee David J. (President) sold a total of 42,392 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 26 and was made at $1.75 per share for $74186.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.19 million shares of the APPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, Nelson Julie (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 7,632 shares at an average price of $3.22 for $24546.0. The insider now directly holds 82,368 shares of AppHarvest Inc. (APPH).