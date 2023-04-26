Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is -5.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.66 and a high of $18.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APLE stock was last observed hovering at around $15.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.44% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.86% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 12.12% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.94, the stock is -2.72% and -5.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.8 million and changing -2.86% at the moment leaves the stock -6.92% off its SMA200. APLE registered -16.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.98.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 6.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.54%, and is -6.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.23% over the week and 2.11% over the month.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) has around 63 employees, a market worth around $3.42B and $1.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.64 and Fwd P/E is 16.69. Profit margin for the company is 11.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.37% and -19.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 660.40% this year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 228.81M, and float is at 213.11M with Short Float at 1.32%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Woolley Howard E.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Woolley Howard E. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $15.54 per share for a total of $15545.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6135.0 shares.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that KNIGHT GLADE M (Executive Chairman) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $16.90 per share for $84498.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.5 million shares of the APLE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, Woolley Howard E. (Director) acquired 936 shares at an average price of $16.03 for $15000.0. The insider now directly holds 5,135 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE).

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -15.64% down over the past 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is -16.78% down on the 1-year trading charts.