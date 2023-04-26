Are we looking at the next big move in AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX)?

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVDX) is -27.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.86 and a high of $11.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AVDX stock was last observed hovering at around $7.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32% off its average median price target of $10.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.64% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 10.12% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.19, the stock is -5.95% and -15.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.62 million and changing -4.26% at the moment leaves the stock -16.69% off its SMA200. AVDX registered -15.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$25.82.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -5.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.58%, and is -6.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.67% over the week and 3.61% over the month.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) has around 1600 employees, a market worth around $1.42B and $316.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -32.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.70% and -39.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.90%).

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.60% this year.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 199.05M, and float is at 179.01M with Short Float at 3.02%.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) Insider Activity

A total of 96 insider transactions have happened at AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 50 and purchases happening 46 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Harris Matthew C,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Harris Matthew C sold 950,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $9.00 per share for a total of $8.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17.98 million shares.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 07 that Wilhite Joelsold a total of 13,272 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 07 and was made at $9.21 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the AVDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, Drees Daniel () disposed off 12,616 shares at an average price of $9.21 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 176,087 shares of AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX).

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is trading 23.42% up over the past 12 months and SAP SE (SAP) that is 29.22% higher over the same period. BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) is -57.67% down on the 1-year trading charts.