Are we looking at the next big move in Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG)?

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) is -11.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.57 and a high of $38.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WMG stock was last observed hovering at around $31.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.95% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 3.19% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.98, the stock is -2.96% and -2.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.64 million and changing -1.18% at the moment leaves the stock 2.23% off its SMA200. WMG registered -1.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.74.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.66%, and is 0.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.52% over the week and 2.69% over the month.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) has around 6200 employees, a market worth around $16.05B and $5.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.31 and Fwd P/E is 26.08. Profit margin for the company is 8.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.63% and -20.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.60%).

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Warner Music Group Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.90% this year.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 515.07M, and float is at 114.54M with Short Float at 3.65%.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Benet Lincoln E,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Benet Lincoln E sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $32.14 per share for a total of $0.96 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.35 million shares.

Warner Music Group Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that Benet Lincoln E (Director) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $32.00 per share for $0.64 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.38 million shares of the WMG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, Benet Lincoln E (Director) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $34.03 for $0.51 million. The insider now directly holds 399,341 shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG).