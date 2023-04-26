AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -7.88% Change This Year

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) is -7.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.55 and a high of $14.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASTS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

Currently trading at $4.44, the stock is -6.39% and -20.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.67 million and changing 1.83% at the moment leaves the stock -33.76% off its SMA200. ASTS registered -40.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.68.

The stock witnessed a -25.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.12%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.17% over the week and 8.71% over the month.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) has around 342 employees, a market worth around $559.00M and $13.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 25.07% and -68.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-105.80%).

AST SpaceMobile Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.60% this year.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.87M, and float is at 44.33M with Short Float at 34.41%.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cisneros Adriana,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Cisneros Adriana bought 36,364 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $5.50 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39764.0 shares.