Check out this: Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) could be on the verge of a big rally

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) is 11.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $180.07 and a high of $304.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ISRG stock was last observed hovering at around $300.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.49%.

Currently trading at $294.97, the stock is 10.59% and 18.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.43 million and changing -1.83% at the moment leaves the stock 23.86% off its SMA200. ISRG registered 16.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $46.42.

The stock witnessed a 15.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.34%, and is 9.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.50% over the week and 1.99% over the month.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) has around 12120 employees, a market worth around $102.35B and $6.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 80.75 and Fwd P/E is 46.10. Profit margin for the company is 20.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.81% and -3.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.90%).

Intuitive Surgical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.60% this year.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 350.20M, and float is at 348.62M with Short Float at 0.69%.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Insider Activity

A total of 88 insider transactions have happened at Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 47 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rosa David J.,the company’sEVP Chief Strategy & Growth Of. SEC filings show that Rosa David J. sold 40,764 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 24 at a price of $299.20 per share for a total of $12.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 21 that Rosa David J. (EVP Chief Strategy & Growth Of) sold a total of 40,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 21 and was made at $297.92 per share for $12.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the ISRG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 21, Curet Myriam (EVP & Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 9,623 shares at an average price of $299.76 for $2.88 million. The insider now directly holds 327 shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG).

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Medtronic plc (MDT) that is trading -16.80% down over the past 12 months and Stryker Corporation (SYK) that is 20.61% higher over the same period. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) is 10.63% up on the 1-year trading charts.