Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN) is 0.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.09 and a high of $9.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BVN stock was last observed hovering at around $7.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $7.45, the stock is -7.77% and -6.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.54 million and changing -1.19% at the moment leaves the stock 3.80% off its SMA200. BVN registered -22.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.05.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -9.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.56%, and is -5.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.07% over the week and 3.44% over the month.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) has around 2043 employees, a market worth around $1.97B and $824.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.27 and Fwd P/E is 7.38. Profit margin for the company is 73.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.37% and -24.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.00%).

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.40% this year.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 253.99M, and float is at 248.91M with Short Float at 3.38%.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) that is trading -9.12% down over the past 12 months and Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is 2.53% higher over the same period. Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) is -16.63% down on the 1-year trading charts.