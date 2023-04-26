CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) is 16.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $92.25 and a high of $216.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRWD stock was last observed hovering at around $130.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -8.25% off its average median price target of $165.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.02% off the consensus price target high of $235.00 offered by 42 analysts, but current levels are 2.28% higher than the price target low of $125.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $122.15, the stock is -7.87% and -3.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.07 million and changing -6.33% at the moment leaves the stock -15.03% off its SMA200. CRWD registered -40.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$704.41.

The stock witnessed a -7.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.78%, and is -10.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.22% over the week and 3.28% over the month.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) has around 7273 employees, a market worth around $28.30B and $2.24B in sales. Fwd P/E is 40.55. Profit margin for the company is -8.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.41% and -43.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.60%).

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) is a “Buy”. 42 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 32 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.00% this year.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 235.05M, and float is at 215.39M with Short Float at 3.89%.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kurtz George,the company’sPRESIDENT AND CEO. SEC filings show that Kurtz George sold 58,720 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 21 at a price of $134.75 per share for a total of $7.91 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.0 million shares.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 21 that Podbere Burt W. (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold a total of 16,615 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 21 and was made at $133.30 per share for $2.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.34 million shares of the CRWD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 21, Henry Shawn (CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER) disposed off 10,462 shares at an average price of $131.85 for $1.38 million. The insider now directly holds 198,972 shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD).