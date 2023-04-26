DexCom Inc. (DXCM) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) is 9.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $66.89 and a high of $125.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DXCM stock was last observed hovering at around $123.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $131.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.36% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -12.69% lower than the price target low of $110.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $123.96, the stock is 6.11% and 7.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.22 million and changing 0.10% at the moment leaves the stock 19.63% off its SMA200. DXCM registered 12.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $78.33.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.91%, and is 4.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.57% over the week and 2.30% over the month.

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) has around 7500 employees, a market worth around $47.45B and $2.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 154.76 and Fwd P/E is 85.08. Profit margin for the company is 11.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 85.31% and -1.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DexCom Inc. (DXCM) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DexCom Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.80% this year.

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 386.40M, and float is at 384.65M with Short Float at 3.23%.

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) Insider Activity

A total of 80 insider transactions have happened at DexCom Inc. (DXCM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 65 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Leach Jacob Steven,the company’sEVP Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Leach Jacob Steven sold 30,764 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 20 at a price of $125.00 per share for a total of $3.85 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

DexCom Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 20 that Regan Barry J. (EVP Operations) sold a total of 2,214 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 20 and was made at $124.50 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 68258.0 shares of the DXCM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 20, Selvaraj Shelly Ramasamy (SVP Chief Information Officer) disposed off 2,007 shares at an average price of $125.00 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 52,505 shares of DexCom Inc. (DXCM).

DexCom Inc. (DXCM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Abbott Laboratories (ABT) that is trading -8.08% down over the past 12 months and Insulet Corporation (PODD) that is 28.85% higher over the same period. Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) is -61.79% down on the 1-year trading charts.