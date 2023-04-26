Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX) is -8.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.60 and a high of $17.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DX stock was last observed hovering at around $11.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $11.68, the stock is -2.38% and -6.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.49 million and changing -0.60% at the moment leaves the stock -14.25% off its SMA200. DX registered -21.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.00%.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.89%, and is -1.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.44% over the week and 2.17% over the month.

Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) has around 19 employees, a market worth around $628.97M and $86.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.27 and Fwd P/E is 9.00. Distance from 52-week low is 10.19% and -31.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 14.20% this year.

Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.61M, and float is at 45.45M with Short Float at 4.47%.

Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by COLLIGAN ROBERT S,the company’sEVP and CFO. SEC filings show that COLLIGAN ROBERT S bought 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $12.16 per share for a total of $97280.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40416.0 shares.

Dynex Capital Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 26 that BOSTON BYRON L (CEO and Co-CIO) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 26 and was made at $11.61 per share for $29025.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.4 million shares of the DX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 25, BOSTON BYRON L (CEO and Co-CIO) acquired 12,000 shares at an average price of $10.92 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 400,134 shares of Dynex Capital Inc. (DX).